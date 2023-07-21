‘Small mammals play a big role’: Q&A with Nepali researcher Dibya Raj Dahal

Nepal’s diverse landscapes, from the lowland Terai Arc to the high Himalayas, are home to more than 200 mammal species. Beyond the iconic creatures like tigers and rhinos are the many small and inconspicuous ones — bats, rodents, small cats, martens, pangolins, badgers and even hyenas — all of which perform crucial roles in the ecosystems in which they live. However, these small mammals often go overlooked and underfunded in conservation efforts. The country has yet to carry out a national survey of small mammals, even as they face various threats from habitat loss and degradation, to human-wildlife conflict, climate change, and the wildlife trade. To address this challenge, in 2008, a group of dedicated young researchers fresh out of university established the Small Mammals Conservation and Research Foundation (SMCRF), a nonprofit NGO based in Kathmandu. Alongside its core focus, it also works to improve the livelihoods of local communities through conservation, policy formulation, multistakeholder partnerships, leadership development, and capacity building for young researchers and conservationists. Dibya Raj Dahal, the current president of the SMCRF, has worked with bats for more than a decade, and now divides his time between teaching at a university in eastern Nepal and working on his Ph.D. He says that despite the many hurdles, he’s motivated to carry on to lay the foundation for researchers from future generations. Dibya Raj Dahal, the current president of the SMCRF, has worked with bats for more than a decade. Image courtesy of Dibya Raj Dahal. Mongabay’s Abhaya Raj…This article was originally published on Mongabay

