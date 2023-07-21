Small wildcats pose big challenges, but coexistence is very much possible

Big cat conflict is a threat to charismatic species like tigers and leopards. Small cat conflict, though often less severe, can also harm the livelihoods of communities and farmers and in some cases spell danger for these lesser-known felids. There are more than 30 species of small cats found across the globe. Though they can bring benefits to both nature and people, they also often get into conflict with humans, just one of the multiple threats the face. “The human-wildlife conflict between small cats and big cats is very different,” Wai-Ming Wong, director of the small cats program at the conservation NGO Panthera, told Mongabay. Big cats can cause significant economic losses, damage property or livestock, or result in loss of life in the worst-case scenarios, he said. Small cats aren’t a risk to human life as they raid smaller livestock, like chickens; but they can be devastating to farmers, nonetheless. “When we talk about poultry, we’re talking about farmers that earn less than $50 a month,” said Zafeer Ahmed Shaikh, who is based in Pakistan and heads the Indus Fishing Cat Project. “So, when they lose a chicken, that’s a big deal for them.” Some species, such as the leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis) or jungle cat (Felis chaus), can thrive in disturbed environments, including farmlands. In other instances, habitat loss or disturbance can drive species to search for food elsewhere, such as farmers’ backyards; so too can prey depletion. And if these cats are seen as pests, it can…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay