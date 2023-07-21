Study confirms surge in deforestation in Indigenous lands under Bolsonaro

Despite being among the best safeguards against deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest, Indigenous lands saw a sharp increase in deforestation over the past decade, according to a study published recently in the journal Nature. Between 2013 and 2021, deforestation in these ostensibly protected territories increased by 129%, leading to the release of 96 million metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. The study attributes the trend to illegal mining, logging and cattle ranching by invaders, as well as the participation of some Indigenous people in these activities. Even so, Indigenous lands accounted for less than 3% of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, with rates of forest conservation similar to those of other protected areas. And across South America, lands in the Amazon managed by Indigenous communities tend to be carbon sinks, removing 460 million metric tons of carbon per year. The study sought to verify whether there was a significant trend — either an increase or decrease — in deforestation rates inside and outside 232 of the 496 demarcated Indigenous lands in Brazil. The team of scientists found that 97 of these territories saw an increase in deforestation, while 25 saw a decrease and 109 didn’t show any trend. In total, 1,708 square kilometers (659 square miles) of forest was cleared in these territories, or an area nearly the size of London. A Specialized Inspection Group (GEF) deactivates illegal mining machines in the Munduruku Indigenous Land in Pará. Image by Ibama via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0). “In absolute numbers,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay