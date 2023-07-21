What does the scrapping of a wind farm plan mean for UK renewable energy?

From BBC
Work has stopped on one of the UK’s largest offshore wind farms after its developer said it no longer made financial sense to continue.
The government has a target of doubling wind capacity by 2030 and a policy of hitting net zero by 2050 – so what does the decision mean for the UK’s renewable energy industry?
Swedish energy giant Vattenfall has announced it is to shut down development of the Norfolk Boreas site, off the Norfolk coast.
It was awarded one of the government’s Contracts for Difference (CfDs) for the first phase one of the biggest offshore wind zones in the world last year.
CfDs effectively guarantee a fixed price for the electricity produced for 15 years. It meant that if prices were low, the companies would get a subsidy. If prices rise, the gains must be paid back.
But Vattenfall said it had seen its costs, driven by inflation, supply issues and rising wages, soar by 40%.
The money the government had agreed to pay them, the firm said, would not cover these increased costs.
Chief executive Anna Borg said: “Conditions are extremely challenging across the whole industry right now, with a supply chain squeeze, increasing prices and cost of capital, and fiscal frameworks not reflecting current market realities.”
The company said two other Norfolk sites – known as Vanguard East
