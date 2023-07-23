Seaweed farmers in eastern Indonesia struggle in a changing climate

WEST SERAM, Indonesia — It’s a sunny day off the coast of Piru village on the island district of West Seram, in Indonesia’s Maluku province. La Samiun and his wife are out on their wooden boat, along with a cargo of three sacks of seaweed seedlings. Over the course of the day, they’ll attach the seaweed to a single nylon rope strung between two piles, then lower the line underwater where the seaweed will grow until it’s ready for harvest. La Samiun says he hopes it takes the usual 45 days or so until he can harvest the seaweed. But he’s well aware, like many other seaweed farmers in this region, that he may have to harvest it sooner, when it hasn’t grown quite as big as he’d like — and thus fetch a lower price than he’d hoped for — because of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. “The east monsoon wind was supposed to have started in April. In reality, it’s still the west monsoon wind,” La Samiun tells Mongabay Indonesia. He wonders aloud whether climate change is the cause for the shifting monsoon seasons. La Samiun and his wife preparing to plant seaweed seedlings at their aquafarm. Image by Jaya Barends/Mongabay Indonesia. For Indonesian seaweed farmers like La Samiun, both the east and west monsoon winds and their predictability play a huge role in the planting strategy and growth of Eucheuma cottonii seaweed, a commercially valuable species whose extract is used in the food and cosmetics industries as a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

