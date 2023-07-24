Green gains: Localized efforts leave a mark, notably in drier areas, study shows

Efforts to green the planet are in full swing, promising everything from mitigating climate change to stalling land degradation. But how well do these actually work? Often, they sprout up as small-scale tree-planting or agroforestry schemes in far-flung areas. Pinpointing gains isn’t always easy. Visiting each site and verifying vegetal growth over time is a nonstarter, so researchers usually rely on satellites to monitor changes. In a recent analysis, scientists from Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands showed how monitoring of localized efforts can be improved. Across Africa, spurts of green accounted for more than 400,000 square kilometers (154,000 square miles) of greening, an area the size of Zimbabwe. But how much of that was driven by humans? According to the researchers, the key is to distinguish the impacts of human efforts from trends that arise from broader climatic shifts. Historical climate records suggest that Africa oscillates between prolonged periods of greening and browning. In the 1970s and 1980s, the continent experienced widespread droughts, one of the reasons for desertification along the Sahel belt that borders the Sahara Desert. It was initially thought to result from human activities, but recent climatological analysis linked the shift to El Niño, an unusual warming of the tropical Pacific Ocean, and other variations in sea surface temperatures. But during the past few decades, Africa has seen a trend of increasing vegetative cover. Landscape of the Sahel in Burkina Faso. In the 1970s and 1980s, the continent experienced widespread droughts, one of the reasons for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

