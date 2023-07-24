How biological surveys prevent destructive dams in the Balkans

Balkan countries contain an impressive number of mostly wild and free flowing rivers, which are home to impressive biodiversity but which have become threatened by a wave of hydroelectric dam proposals in recent years: 3,200 mostly small hydropower plants are proposed to be built there in the next few years, the conservation organization RiverWatch estimates. So they partnered with EuroNatur to launch Scientists for Balkan Rivers, a corps of researchers from institutions around Europe that rapidly assesses the biological diversity at stake — from mollusks to mammals, bugs and birds — if the Europe’s last free-flowing rivers disappear under reservoirs. A group of scientists readies to leave base camp to conduct a biological survey in the forests surrounding the Neretva River, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Photo by Monica Pelliccia for Mongabay. They’ve documented great biological richness and also species new to science there in recent years, revealing a natural heritage that can be used by conservationists to argue for greater protection of these rivers from flow-altering energy projects. Mongabay sent reporter Monica Pelliccia to join their latest survey on the Neretva River in Bosnia-Herzegovina, watch her video report here: Though hydropower is widely agreed to be a renewable source of energy, Scientists for Balkan Rivers argues that producing electricity in this manner has extremely high biological costs, and uses its freshly gathered data to make the argument for conservation. In March of this year, the Balkan country of Albania agreed with them, and used the group’s data as part of its…This article was originally published on Mongabay

