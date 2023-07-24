Most Indonesian palm oil firms not sharing land with small farmers as required

JAKARTA — Only a fifth of Indonesian palm oil companies are compliant with a requirement to allocate part of their land to smallholder farmers, according to official data. The government’s audit agency, the BPKP, found that only 21% of 2,864 plantation firms in the country had allocated the mandatory 20% of their concessions to communities under the sharing scheme known as “plasma.” That scheme dates back to the 1980s, when the palm oil industry began to grow in earnest in Indonesia. In 2007, the government made the plasma scheme mandatory, which means that companies that hold plantation licenses are legally obligated to give a fifth of any new plantation to smallholder farmers. The scheme is aimed at ensuring rural communities benefit from the large plantations near them, including through training, supplies of seedlings and fertilizer, guaranteed buyers for their oil palm fruit, and eventual title to the land. When done properly, the plasma scheme can empower local communities and contribute to the local and national economy, according to Linda Rosalina, executive director of TuK Indonesia, an NGO that advocates for social justice in the agribusiness sector. “[The benefits are] tremendous,” she told Mongabay. However, various media and NGO reports have found the implementation of the scheme to be lacking. An investigation by Mongabay, the BBC and The Gecko Project in 2022 found that companies had failed to provide potentially hundreds of thousands of hectares of legally required plasma land to communities. In one province alone, rural Indonesians are estimated to be losing out on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

