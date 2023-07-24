Muslim women’s group to reopen oxygen homes if Indonesia wildfires intensify

Indonesia’s oldest women’s Islamic organization will prepare volunteers in Kalimantan and Sumatra to open clean air sanctuaries, should a strengthening El Niño accelerate wildfires over the coming months. “We will make sure the LLHPB will protect our children, women, our network and the community around the forest fires to make sure they stay alive and stay healthy in this situation,” said Hening Purwati Parlan, the vice chair of ‘Aisyiyah’s environmental and disaster management wing, the Lembaga Lingkungan Hidup dan Penanggulangan Bencana (LLHPB). Indonesia’s first Islamic women’s organization was founded in 1917 to advocate for education rights for girls. Today ‘Aisyiyah, part of the Muhammadiyah Islamic organization, claims more than 4 million members across the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. In 2015, ‘Aisyiyah established its environmental arm, the LLHPB, to respond to environmental damage in the community and address harms from climate change, adding to existing gender initiatives in the community, such as prevention of child marriage. In 2022, while head of the LLHPB, Hening wrote a paper setting out the case for an “eco-jihad,” a spiritual struggle to confront climate change, among ‘Aisyiyah’s followers. “The impacts of climate change can no longer be handled as normal, there is a need to handle it with urgency,” Hening wrote, citing the Surah Al-A’raf, verses 56-58 in the Koran. Oxygen homes As wildfires burned through 3.1 million hectares (7.7 million acres) of land in Indonesia over the course of 2019, ‘Asiyiyah volunteers operated Rumah Oksigen (“Oxygen Homes”) equipped with air purifiers to aid the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

