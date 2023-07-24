Nuclear pioneers press ahead with plans for Indonesia island frontier

PALEMBANG, Indonesia — In February 1965, President Sukarno, flanked by aides and a photographer, unlocked the door to Indonesia’s first experimental nuclear reactor, the TRIGA Mark II, in the city of Bandung. Six decades later, the world’s fourth-largest country has yet to open a nuclear power station. However, on a remote island of Indonesia in a challenging strait, a little-known company is hoping to spark change using a frontier nuclear technology. In March this year, PT Thorcon Power Indonesia announced it had signed an agreement with Indonesia’s nuclear regulator to begin “safety, security, and safeguards consultation in preparation for licensing the 500 MW demonstration nuclear power plant” on Gelasa Island in Bangka-Belitung province. The Indonesia entity is a subsidiary of the Singapore-based power firm ThorCon International, Pte. Ltd. The company’s reactor design is a scaled version of a molten-salt reactor, the subject of an experiment at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the U.S. state of Tennessee during the 1960s. ThorCon claims the electricity generated by a realized project would cost 3 cents per kilowatt hour (in 2021 coal generation in Indonesia cost more than 4 cents per kilowatt hour). If the Gelasa Island facility is built, ThorCon’s power plant could diversify Indonesia’s grid with a new energy technology generating no direct carbon emissions — in 2022, Indonesia hiked its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 31.8% by 2030, with most of the reduction to come from land use. “This consultation agreement is a major milestone that indicates that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

