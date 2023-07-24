Vietnamese rice farmers go high-tech to anticipate a low-water future

TRA VINH, Vietnam — In the heat of Tra Vinh’s dry season, rice farmer Thach Ren stands on a recently harvested field holding a smartphone. The once lush and green field now lies barren, peppered with rice husks. Ren, 43, who has witnessed the ever-changing land and waterscapes of the Mekong, is one of a small group of farmers experimenting with a new way of growing rice. Ren is a member of the Phu Can farming cooperative, one of three co-ops in a pilot project with a local university. As government policy and a rapidly changing climate bear down on Vietnamese rice farmers, especially in terms of their access to water, this project could provide them a way forward without forcing them to abandon their way of life. Now, with a simple press of a button, Ren can tap into a network of sensors and water pumps, connecting him directly to his fields and helping him to reduce the amount of water he needs to grow rice. “I only need to press the power button … to check the water level on the field,” Ren says. In 2017, Tra Vinh University installed “smart” pumps for AWD farmers like Thach Ren so they could use their smartphones to check the water level in their rice fields without being there in person. Image by Giang Pham. Vietnam is one of the world’s most prolific rice-producing nations. A checkerboard landscape of emerald-green and golden-brown fields holds generations’-old crops. But now, with climate change…This article was originally published on Mongabay

