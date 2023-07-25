As human-wildlife conflict simmers, Nepal revises compensation program

KATHMANDU — New rules make it easier for Nepalis affected by human-wildlife conflict to receive compensation, in a move the government says is necessary but still insufficient to address the growing phenomenon. The guidelines came into effect July 17, the start of the new fiscal year in Nepal. Maheshwar Dhakal, director-general of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, said the changes were made to meet the changing needs and to respect the federal structure of the country. They allow people to claim compensation and relief for damages caused by 16 types of animals, up from 14 in the previous guidelines. Nilgai antelope (Boselaphus tragocamelus) and monkeys, seen as pests by farmers in Nepal’s southern plains and middle hills respectively, are the new entrants on the list. The other animals are: elephants (Elephas maximus indicus), rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis), tigers (Panthera tigris), bears, leopards (Panthera pardus), snow leopards (Panthera uncia), clouded leopards (Neofelis nebulosa), wolves (Canis lupus), dholes (Cuon alpinus), wild boars (Sus scrofa), wild buffalo (Bubalus arnee), mugger crocodiles (Crocodylus palustris), pythons and gaur cattle (Bos gaurus). Nilgai antelope (Boselaphus tragocamelus) and monkeys, seen as pests by farmers in Nepal’s southern plains and middle hills respectively. Image by vil.sandi via Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0). Dhakal said the new guidelines were based on the demands of people affected by encounters with wildlife. “The old guidelines said that local people had to seek compensation and relief from the nearest protected area, which is under the ambit of the federal department,” he…This article was originally published on Mongabay

