Bangladesh orchid losses signal ecological imbalance, researchers say

Among the 188 identified orchids once found in Bangladesh, 32 are extinct from nature in the last few decades, according to a study published in the now-defunct International Journal of Ecology and Environmental Sciences. The Revelator also published a story based on the findings. Theocostele alata, Anoectochilus roxburghii, Habenaria viridifolia and Spathoglottis pubescens are some of those that disappeared from nature. The findings, which came from 23 years of research led by Chittagong University’s botany professor Kamrul Huda, blamed habitat destruction and overharvesting as the causes behind their disappearance. However, the study could not determine the exact time frame in which the species disappeared but noted it likely happened within the last century based on available descriptions in different texts and photographs. Considering the unique position of orchids in the ecosystem and their herbal, horticultural and aesthetic value, researchers consider this loss alarming. “The existence of orchids in any forest means biodiversity is balanced. But unfortunately, Bangladesh still takes it as an ornamental object,” said professor Gazi Mosharof Hossain, department of botany, Jahangirnagar University. There are two types of orchids. Terrestrial orchids grow on land while epiphytic orchids grow on trees. This second type is not parasitic; they create food from the environment rather than from trees, which they use as shelter. In Bangladesh, cutting branches and destroying habitats of orchids is common. Meanwhile, Hossain said, authorities are still not taking orchids seriously as an important element of biodiversity. He added that authorities should declare a conservation area where orchids are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

