Deborah Meaden warns time running out to act on climate

The wildfires in the southern Mediterranean have brought climate change to the top of the news agenda and have also whipped up a storm on social media.
People calling for climate action, like Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden, have been branded as alarmists. Meaden has publicly faced down critics on online platforms like X (formerly called Twitter) when accused of exaggerating climate change. Despite the hostility her public stance generates, it is an issue she is passionate about.
“The climate change problem is here and now,” Meaden told the BBC at a recent event. People are increasingly waking up to the idea and this has big implications for businesses, she says.
“People are joining the dots,” says Meaden.”We can’t assume we’ve got time to sort the planet any more. It was probably about six or seven years ago when I really woke up to the fact.”
However, she is of course well known not as a scientist or social activist, but as a famous face of business. Much of the damage to the planet driving climate change is caused by big businesses, as they supply us with the necessities – and luxuries – of modern life.
They are increasingly being forced to rethink their policies, thanks to consumer pressure, says Meaden.
“Consumers have woken up to the power they have in their pockets in the past five or six years,” she says.
