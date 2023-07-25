Europe and US heatwaves near 'impossible' without climate change

From BBC
The heatwaves battering Europe and the US in July would have been “virtually impossible” without human-induced climate change, a scientific study says.
Global warming from burning fossil fuels also made the heatwave affecting parts of China 50 times more likely.
Climate change meant the heatwave in southern Europe was 2.5C hotter, the study finds.
Almost all societies remain unprepared for deadly extreme heat, experts warn.
The study’s authors say its findings highlight the importance of the world adapting to higher temperatures because they are no longer “rare”.
“Heat is among the deadliest types of disaster,” says Julie Arrighi from the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, and also one of the authors.
Countries must build heat-resistant homes, create “cool centres” for people to find shelter, and find ways to cool cities including planting more trees, she says.
In July, temperature records were broken in parts of China, the southern US and Spain. Millions of people spent days under red alerts for extreme heat.
Experts say extreme heat can be a very serious threat to life, especially among the elderly. According to one study, more than 61,000 people were estimated to have died from heat-related causes during last year’s heatwaves in Europe.
“This study confirms what we knew before. It shows again just how much climate change plays a role in what we are currently experiencing,” said Friederike Otto from Imperial College London.
Climate scientists say decades of humans pumping greenhouse gases into