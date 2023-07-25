How desperate US prisoners try to escape deadly heat

From BBC
As temperatures rise, prisoners locked in cells without air conditioning – and the staff guarding them – are struggling.
Calvin Johnson spent 37 years in a Texas state prison, including 37 summers in a jail cell with no air conditioning.
On the countless blisteringly hot days, when temperatures climbed above 37.7C (100F), his survival depended upon a mix of creativity and desperation to stay cool – stay alive.
“Sometimes you can clog the commode and let the water run,” Mr Johnson, 67, said. “Put your pants and your shirt across that, and lay in the water for a while.”
It’s something he did “a bunch of times”.
Though he never tried, Johnson said he even saw some inmates drinking water from the toilet because it was a few degrees cooler than what came from the cell’s sink.
While there were some means to cool off available in the prison where Johnson was incarcerated, he said they weren’t easy to access. Fans were few, he said, and ice was rare.
“People passed out from the heat,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen that many times.”
The year he was released from prison, in 2022, it was the third hottest summer on record in the US, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This week, over 230 million Americans will experience temperatures above 32.2 C (90F). The increasing frequency of dangerously hot conditions has drawn renewed attention to US prisons and