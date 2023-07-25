On Indonesia’s Seram Island, a massive oil find lies beneath sacred land

SERAM ISLAND, Indonesia — Zainudin Kelsaba traversed across the eastern Seram highland and stopped at an ancient outcrop grown over by trees and scrub. “The mountain is our home,” Zainudin told Mongabay Indonesia. “The trees and rocks are part of our life.” Uncertainty and fear have also become part of life for the Bati Indigenous people since prospectors began work in the remote landscape, hoping to unearth one of Indonesia’s largest untapped stores of hydrocarbons. Seram lies 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of the Australian city of Darwin and is the largest island in Indonesia’s eastern Maluku province. The island emerged out of the sea with the Manusela Formation, following a clash of multiple tectonic plates during the Miocene period more than 5 million years ago. The unique complexity of Seram’s geology, which extends far back to the Jurassic Period, likely contains a vast haul of oil and gas that has remained almost entirely untouched — until now. Last year, PT Balam Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia’s Lion Energy, conducted seismic surveys that have spurred optimism that Seram’s hydrocarbons may be viable. This month, the company announced “highly promising” results from its belowground study. “Given the extremely large size of the prospects confirmed by the new seismic, we are confident we have a world-class prospect portfolio,” Lion executive chairman Tom Soulsby said on July 6 in an announcement to the Australian Stock Exchange. Not everyone is buoyed by the news. Members of the Bati Indigenous community interviewed by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay