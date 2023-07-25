Scores of parliamentarians renew opposition to deep-sea mining at international meeting (commentary)

Without oceans, no life on earth. The statement is clear. As we, parliamentarians from all around the world, write these words, States are meeting in Kingston for the International Seabed Authority Assembly, where they could decide to prevent the launch of new, massive, oceans-destroying gear used in deep-sea mining. This is the newest project of the mining industry: opening mines at the bottom of the oceans. Even if the seabed is even less known than the surface of the moon. Even if deep sea mining would irreversibly affect sensitive ecosystems, liberate huge quantities of carbon, and risk harming marine animals such as whales, due to the noise pollution that will be generated. Energy transition cannot justify such environmental destruction. If we strengthen energy sobriety, efficiency and recycling, we will not have to exploit the deep seabed for our batteries and technology. The Metals Company and others plan to drop mining equipment like this to the bottom of the deep seas to prospect for minerals useful for the renewable energy transition. Image via The Metals Company. This is clearly not the opinion of The Metals Company. Led by the lure of profit, this company has triggered, through the State of Nauru, a two-year rule that could open up the deep seabed to the mining industry, as early as this summer. Since the beginning of July, they could apply for a mining permit at any time. Since then, the mobilization calling for a moratorium to prevent this madness is growing. Last month,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay