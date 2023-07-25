Should species be named after people? It’s up for debate.

What do Taylor Swift, Jackie Chan, Adolf Hitler and several Nobel Peace laureates all have in common? Over the past 100 years, they’ve all had plants, animals, insects or other new-to-science species named in their honor. The practice of using eponyms, or scientific names based on real or fictional people, has been in place since the 1700s, when Swedish zoologist Carl Linnaeus first invented the taxonomic system of Latin naming we still use today. However, using eponyms is controversial and hotly debated, with many questioning whether it’s appropriate to continue this tradition. In a recent commentary titled “Eponyms have no place in 21st-century biological nomenclature,” published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, scientists argue that eponyms perpetuate a negative legacy associated with imperialism, racism and slavery, and call for offensive names to be changed. And there are quite a few names that people find offensive. Take the case of Hibbertia, a genus of Australian guinea flowers named after George Hibbert, a wealthy British patron of botanical studies in the 19th century who gained much of his wealth from the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Researchers are still finding new species of Hibbertia, and while most oppose using this name, they have no choice. Although they can select the second part of the scientific name (the specific epithet) when assigning a name to a new species, the first portion (the genus) remains fixed under the strict codes that govern naming. Hibbertia scandens in a garden. Image via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5). Kevin Thiele,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

