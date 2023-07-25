‘We must never assume that a healthy planet is automatic’ says WCS’s new CEO Monica Medina

In June, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) announced Monica P. Medina as its new President and CEO. Medina is the first woman to take the helm at WCS and brings with her a wealth of experience from numerous esteemed roles across a variety of institutions, including key leadership positions in three presidential administrations. It’s easy to get lost in the breadth and depth of Medina’s accomplishments. However, outlining her credentials sheds light on why WCS — a conservation organization known for its diverse operations that span place-based projects worldwide and a network of zoos and an aquarium in New York City — chose her as their leader. A camera trap photo of a leopard with a Sambar deer carcass, informing WCS Thailand conservation research in the Huai Kha Kaeng Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo credit: WCS Thailand Camera Trap Medina began her illustrious career as an active-duty officer in the Army and then served as senior counsel to the United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. She later joined the Clinton administration, where she held positions as the deputy associate attorney general at the Department of Justice, overseeing the Environment Division, and as the general counsel of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). After her tenure in government, Medina ventured into marine law and policy with the Pew Environment Group and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). She also practiced law at Heller Ehrman. Monica Medina at WCS’s Central Park Zoo. Photo credit: WCS Subsequently, in the Obama…This article was originally published on Mongabay

