XPRIZE Rainforest finalists named for top conservation technology award

Conservation technologies like drones, remote sensing and machine learning have a massive role to play in aiding the work of conservation scientists and helping policymakers devise better-informed decisions about where and how to protect biodiversity. The XPRIZE Foundation knows this, which is why it started a five-year-long competition to come up with technologies that can automate and accelerate the assessment of rainforest biodiversity. For this episode of the podcast, Mongabay staff writer Abhishyant Kidangoor speaks with Peter Houlihan, the executive vice president of biodiversity and conservation at the XPRIZE foundation, which has just announced the competition's six finalists. Listen here: Houlihan joined XPRIZE just before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and notes that many conservation efforts around the globe came to a stop or were put on hold. However, the prize carried on with the help of sponsor Alana Foundation while the world was shutting down. "The conservation implications of this couldn't be put on hold, we really needed to be doing this," Houlihan says. "The impact that the prize has achieved has been really inspiring." Houlihan says he's always seen the competitions that XPRIZE hosts as a "long-term conference" where the point isn't about who has the greatest tech, but rather forming unity around shared goals. In conservation, he says, it's about bringing together people who have never worked together before. "We're looking at driving solutions differently. We've basically, with this prize, drawn a box and told people to exist outside of it, and they've found ways to…

