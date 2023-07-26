Climate change: Last year's UK heatwave 'a sign of things to come'

From BBC
Published18 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The record-breaking UK heat experienced in 2022 will be regarded as a cool year by the end of this century, the Met Office says.
Their report shows that last year was “extraordinary”, with a heatwave pushing the UK record over 40C for the first time.
Hot years like 2022 will be the average by 2060, if carbon emissions are as expected, the authors say.
By 2100, it would be a cooler than average year across the UK.
Climate change is having an increasing impact on all parts of the UK, playing a key role in pushing last year’s temperatures to record highs.
2022 was the warmest year in UK records dating back to 1884, and it also broke the Central England temperature series that goes back to 1659.
The UK’s highest daily temperature last year was 40.3C, recorded at Congingsby in Lincolnshire, which beat the previous high mark by a large margin.
This was not an isolated incident, according to the Met Office, with persistent warmth prevalent across the year.
The Met Office’s State of the UK Climate report for 2022 shows that apart from December, every month last year was warmer than the 1991-2020 average.
As well as persistent warmth, one key aspect of the study shows that extreme temperatures in the UK are changing much faster than the average.