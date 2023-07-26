Making space for Indigenous leadership is crucial for conservation (commentary)

Summer in the Northern Hemisphere has brought record-shattering heat waves and unchecked wildfires that shroud urban centers in smoke. These climate impacts endanger human health, and they also intensify the stress on wildlife populations sliding ever faster toward extinction. The challenges we face are daunting, and solutions elusive, but fortunately Indigenous peoples are pointing toward a better future. It’s not an accident that 80% of the world’s remaining biodiversity is found on lands cared for — and loved by — Indigenous peoples. Indigenous communities draw on millennia of knowledge to sustain their territories and people, and the models they are developing are helping address the intertwined crises of climate change and loss of biodiversity on behalf of all our children and grandchildren. The key to realizing this brighter future is to recognize that decision-making on Indigenous lands must be led by Indigenous peoples. Many Indigenous peoples are asserting this leadership, and partners within the conservation sector have a critical role to play in respecting and supporting it. Nuxulk Guardian Watchmen monitor the coastline of their traditional territory along the Pacific Ocean in British Columbia. Image courtesy of Indigenous Leadership Initiative. Already in Canada, Indigenous nations are initiating the biggest, most ambitious plans for conserving lands and waters in the country, creating new conservation and stewardship systems vital to protecting our planet. Scores of nations have proposed Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas that together span hundreds of thousands of square kilometers. Many of these areas store massive amounts of carbon in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

