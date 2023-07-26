Nursing oil palm plantations back to nature in Malaysian Borneo

SABAH, Malaysia — Inside a former oil palm plantation, the palms appear to be sinking into a sea of greenery, their fronds meeting with spindly saplings that forge upward. In comparison to the regimented rows of oil palms in an adjacent plantation, where the earth is bare from chemical spraying, it’s like standing in an enchanted forest where nature has taken back control. This regeneration has taken place since October 2020, when the Rhino and Forest Fund (RFF), a conservation NGO, began replanting 65 hectares (161 acres) of land that was previously legally converted to oil palm near the Tabin Wildlife Reserve in the Malaysian state of Sabah. As Mongabay previously reported, RFF purchased the land using charitable donations, an approach its executive director Robert Risch says was the first of its kind for an international NGO. Restoring this parcel of land is part of a wider plan to reforest a 7,000-hectare (17,300-acre) corridor between the Tabin and Kulamba wildlife reserves and a stretch of mangrove forest. These protected areas of prime lowland forest are strongholds for many of Borneo’s most endangered flora and fauna, including what may be the largest remaining population of the Bornean banteng (Bos javanicus lowi), a type of wild cattle. Inside the former oil palm plantation, the palms appear to be sinking into a sea of greenery. Image by Louise Hunt. Mongabay visited RFF’s restoration project in May to see how it’s coming along and whether the wildlife corridor strategy can become a model for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

