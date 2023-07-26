Philippines’ largest freshwater wetland and Indigenous livelihoods face multiple threats

LOS BAÑOS, Philippines — Built on wooden stilts and tied to endemic bangkal trees (Nauclea orientalis) are the homes of the Manobo Indigenous tribe, seemingly floating on the waters of the largest freshwater wetland in the Philippines: the Agusan Marsh. The floating village and community depend on the rise and fall of water, being well-adapted to the seemingly never-ending wet season. When the large bay of the marsh fills with water, they use canoes to maneuver from place to place. Their schools, churches and offices are also built on stilts to evade the high water levels. The province where the marsh is located, Agusan del Sur, is a region where there is not truly a “dry season” but a very pronounced wet season with heavy rainfall. Between December and March, the flood waters can go as high as 10 meters (33 feet). “They are able to commune with the wetlands, they are able to see the wetlands as this being, this deep connection, this deep reverence — even with these [saltwater] crocodiles,” says Gab Meija, a Filipino conservation photographer who has spent years covering the marsh and working in local youth programs. However, the ecosystems in the marsh face many threats. Community members, large-scale development projects and an increasing outside population lured by the marsh’s fertile soils are burning and draining the peatlands and swamp forests for conversion into farmland. Corn, rice and palm oil plantations are sprouting in their place, as well as infrastructure to irrigate the fields. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

