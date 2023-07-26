The Human-Modified Landscapes (HML) and the Brazilian highway network

The Southern Amazon has experienced massive deforestation, coupled with the degradation of soil and water resources. The forest frontiers at the remote corners of the Brazilian highway system have remained isolated and impoverished, but the agricultural frontiers and consolidated landscapes of Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia and Tocantins are relatively prosperous. Their rural economies generate approximately US$ 125 billion annually, representing about five per cent of the Brazilian economy. That economic output is dependent upon the national and regional highway network and has created a strong constituency for highway development. The oldest of the trunk highways in the Pan Amazon is the Rodovia Transbrasiliana (BR-010 / BR-153), which was initiated in the 1960s simultaneously with the establishment of the new federal capital at Brasilia. This north-south transportation corridor transects the upland landscapes between the Araguaía and Tocantins rivers and was the first permanent terrestrial link between Belem and southern Brazil. Its construction facilitated the expansion of the beef cattle industry from Minas Gerais into Goiás and Tocantins and was linked to northeastern Brazil by a pair of east-west highways (BR-222 and BR-226) that fostered the mass migration of rural poor into eastern Pará. The steady improvement of these highways and their associated secondary and tertiary road networks coincided with the development of the hydropower facilities at Tucuruí on the Tocantins River, the mining complex at Carajás and the metallurgical foundries in Marabá and São Luis do Maranhão. The stark contrast between swaths of thick rainforest and the plowed fields of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

