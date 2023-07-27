Elders call for Indigenous cultural preservation in new Indonesia capital

NORTH PENAJAM PASER, Indonesia — When an expectant mother is around three days from entering labor, the Suku Balik prepare a container out of coconut palm containing fruit, tobacco and cash, then send the vessel downriver for good fortune. “You could call this a habit or custom because the ritual is mandatory,” Jubain, the customary head of the Balik tribe in Pemaluan village, told Mongabay Indonesia. “When it isn’t implemented, the mother gets sick and the child is trouble.” Like many Indigenous elders living alongside Indonesia’s giant new capital city, Jubain worries construction of the multibillion-dollar project risks upending his people’s spiritual traditions, known as bersoyong, that have endured over generations. In 2019, President Joko Widodo announced plans to move Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta to a new site in East Kalimantan province, where Jubain’s Balik community calls home. The government says the project will catalyze development away from the main island of Java. When pemangku adat, Indigenous elders, come together to carry out bersoyong rites for a pregnant mother, the materials are gathered from the nearby forest. “If bersoyong is to be conserved, and the necessary material has to come from customary forests, it follows that the customary territories have to be maintained,” Jubain said. When they start losing their forests, the Balik people rely on their rice fields and plants in their gardens. Image by Yovanda/Mongabay Indonesia. Typically the preparation for bersoyong involves allocation of an auspicious day and a visit to the land to see if conditions meet…This article was originally published on Mongabay

