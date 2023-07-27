Environment: Trainee foresters almost guaranteed job – students

From BBC
Young people with a passion for the environment are being urged to train as foresters and told they are pretty much “guaranteed a job”.
Students are even dropping out of their degrees after being offered full-time roles by firms “desperate” for staff.
Industry leaders said a workforce crisis threatened the UK’s ambitious tree-planting targets to fight climate change.
The Welsh and UK governments said they were investing in skills and training.
A new project at Bangor University in Gwynedd aims to tackle common misconceptions about the industry and attract a younger and more diverse workforce.
Students in the Inspiring Future Foresters group plan to take to social media and visit schools to tell their own stories.
“Anyone who hears about forestry thinks it’s just about big men with chainsaws cutting down trees,” said masters student Mercy Babatunji, but she insisted there were many other career opportunities.
The 25-year-old from Ondo state in Nigeria hopes to work as an urban forester after finishing her studies, promoting and managing trees in towns and cities.
“We all know of the grievous effects of climate change – governments around the world need more people to study forestry and get into this field,” she said.
Katie Somerville-Hall, 24, from Reading, claimed that students had been told on their open day that “everyone just walks into a job afterwards”.
