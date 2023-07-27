Genetically engineered trees stoke climate hope — and environmental fears

“O poplar tree, O poplar tree, how carbon-dense are thy branches …” Trees are a major tool in our fight against climate change by sucking up carbon dioxide, but one company is taking them a step further: genetically engineering trees to sequester even more carbon. U.S. climate technology startup Living Carbon is developing genetically engineered seedlings of a hybrid poplar that it says can accumulate up to 53% more biomass than control plants and thereby absorb 27% more carbon. Plants use sunlight to turn water and carbon dioxide into oxygen and sugar, a process known as photosynthesis. Living Carbon says its trees, a hybrid of the common aspen (Populus tremula) and white poplar (P. alba), can do it better with genetic changes to boost its photosynthetic performance. This solution emphasizes the potential role of synthetic biology in climate adaptation and carbon removal, and while the tweaking of trees’ genome has many proponents, not everyone is convinced. Critics warn these GE trees could lead to environmental damage and spread outside of plantation areas. The U.S. government has approved the commercial planting of Living Carbon’s GE trees. Image courtesy of Living Carbon. Sucking carbon, slowing decay Founded in 2019, Living Carbon has started strong. After receiving a $500,000 grant from the U.S. government in 2021, the San Francisco-based group raised $21 million, pledging to capture 604 million metric tons of CO2 — or 1.7% of 2021 global annual emissions — from 2023 to 2030. Humans have long used selective breeding to improve…This article was originally published on Mongabay

