In Brazil’s Amazon, a ‘new agricultural frontier’ threatens protected lands

In a remote corner of the Brazilian Amazon, federal police agents hovered in helicopters above a massive gash in the rainforest canopy. Below them, gaping craters and muddy pools of wastewater pockmarked the coffee-colored soil. When the heavily armed squad touched down, it found a deforested area the size of 118 soccer fields, deep within the Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Territory and Campos Amazonicôs National Park, two reserves that are supposed to be under strict federal protection. Quickly, they set ablaze the makeshift camps and heavy machinery used by wildcat miners to extract gold from the mineral-rich soil deep in the rainforest. In total, authorities destroyed trucks, engines, pumps and dredges worth 8 million reais ($1.7 million) during this month’s high-profile mission. The crackdown, part of an operation dubbed “Reclaim,” is the latest in a series of attempts by Brazil’s new government to halt the rapid advance of deforestation and environmental crime ravaging southern Amazonas state, a region that’s home to some of the Amazon’s best-preserved stretches of rainforest and a handful of its most important rivers. “This is a really crucial region, both ecologically and for regulating the climate,” says Paulo Moutinho, senior scientist at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM). “The rainforest is water. And as we see deforestation advancing, the forest is drying up.” The four municipalities facing the highest levels of destruction in this region — Apuí, Novo Aripuanã, Manicoré and Humaitá — together recorded more than 1.25 million high-confidence deforestation alerts between Jan. 1 and June…This article was originally published on Mongabay

