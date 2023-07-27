‘Mud, muck and death’: Cambodia’s plan to obstruct trawlers and revive local fishing

TRAPANG ROPOV, Cambodia — Trudging through a tangle of mangrove roots and muddy water, Taing Kry grimaced and howled as he and a partner shifted the weight of a 120-kilogram (265-pound) concrete pillar from their shoulders onto a plastic raft in the shallows of Trapang Ropov, a rundown fishing village on Cambodia’s southern coast. “This is a tractor’s work,” Kry called, as two mates stood on a gangplank above him, smoking cigarettes and cracking jokes. “We know,” one of them spat back. “Give us $50 and we will go to the district office and change your name officially … to Mr. Tractor.” A few miles out to sea, divers wearing weight belts over torn, ill-fitting wetsuits walked around on the seafloor stacking a previous load of pillars into a meter (3-foot) tall hexagonal structure. It’s the latest tactic to resuscitate a community fishery riled by illegal trawlers, whose weighted, often electrified, nets kill, catch or destroy everything in their path, including the very seabed habitat upon which marine life depends. “You’re knee-deep in mud down there,” one of the divers said. “There’s nothing else; no life, just mud, muck and death.” Members of the Trapang Ropov fishing community move blocks of concrete to be loaded onto a raft, towed out to sea and then built into anti-trawling devices in March, 2023. Image by Matt Blomberg for Mongabay. Taing Kry takes a break from carrying 120-kilogram (265-pound) concrete pillars in Trapang Ropov. Image by Matt Blomberg for Mongabay. Originally developed as…This article was originally published on Mongabay

