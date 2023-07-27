The circular economy: Sustainable solutions to solve planetary overshoot?

Past and current economic models have largely been linear; resources are extracted, used and then discarded. This system — often described as “take-make-waste” — is a double-edged sword: It helped build modern society but is implicated in rampant overconsumption and ecological damage, driving climate change, biodiversity loss and the pollution of land, air and oceans. Turning the tide on this “triple crisis” is one of the core objectives of the circular economy, a concept that advocates argue is a route to creating sustainable production cycles that reduce resource use, waste and ecological harm. “We see that if we address the way in which we decide how we produce and consume, that is going to help us affect those three underlying problems,” Elisa Tonda, head of the consumption and production unit at the United Nations Environment Program explains. At its simplest, experts say the circular economy revolves around reducing, reusing and recycling materials (known as the three R’s) — turning the cradle-to-grave linear economic model of production and consumption into a never-ending closed circle of renewal. In doing so, the circular economy model aims to eliminate waste and pollution, recirculate products and materials and regenerate nature, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The circular economy can take many forms, involving the redesign of products and supply chains, reducing primary material consumption and more. At its core, it revolves around the “three R’s”: reduce, reuse, recycle. But these can also be expanded to include “refuse,” “repair,” “refurbish,” “remanufacture,” and “repurpose,“; processes intended…This article was originally published on Mongabay

