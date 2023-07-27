Translocation hurdles prompt new efforts to save rare swamp deer in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal — In June 2021, officials at Nepal’s Chitwan National Park said that an animal had been missing for five months. The missing animal was no ordinary one; it was a rare deer translocated from its home hundreds of kilometers away. The missing swamp deer (Rucervus duvaucelii), also known as barashinghe (or barsingha) for its fabled 12-point antlers (which can even exceed 12), was the last member of a herd translocated from Shuklaphanta National Park in western Nepal, which, together with neighboring Bardiya National Park, is the last remaining habitat of the animal believed to have once roamed the entire Terai Arc Landscape in Nepal and India along with the greater one-horned rhino and wild buffaloes. Of the seven barasinghe translocated to Chitwan, officials recovered the bodies of six animals that had died. But the body of the lone survivor was never recovered, and was presumed dead. The deaths, which halted the entire translocation program with a goal of moving 25 animals and cast a shadow over efforts to save the isolated population of the animals, was already facing a host of threats. But as translocation — which is key to the species’ survival — may require more careful consideration and study, there are other measures that can be taken to save the swamp deer, a recent study suggests. The swamp deer (Rucervus duvaucelii) is also known as barashinghe (or barsingha) for its fabled 12-point antlers (which can even exceed 12). Image by Kandukuru Nagarjun via Flickr (CC BY 2.0).…This article was originally published on Mongabay

