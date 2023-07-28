Avian flu warning to tourists as birds face 'catastrophe'

From BBC
Holidaymakers are being warned to stay away from sick or dead birds washed up on the UK’s beaches as avian flu continues to ravage wild populations.
Thousands of infected seabirds have been found along the UK coastline as the largest outbreak of the normally-seasonal virus continues into summer.
The RSPB has warned the spread among seabird populations is a “crisis that could become a catastrophe”.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the risk to humans is ‘very low’.
But beachgoers are being urged to stay away from dead or sick birds, keep dogs on the lead and to report birds to the authorities.
In the past month alone, hundreds of dead birds suspected to have been infected with avian flu have been found washed up on beaches across the UK, including along the Sefton Coast, on beaches near Blackpool, at Stonehaven Beach in Aberdeenshire, on the Isle of Man and along the south Pembrokeshire coast.
Rhian Sula, general manager for the National Trust, which owns about a quarter of the Pembrokeshire coastline, said its staff were out and about on beaches warning visitors of bird flu.
She said that while local people had a good awareness of the virus “not all visitors do”.
“As much as we have placed warning signs out, they may not see them or they may ignore them so we are having to have those conversations about why it is important to keep dogs on the lead and keep