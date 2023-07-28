Bangladesh ramps up use of recycled fabrics in ready-made garments

Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest exporter of ready-to-wear (RMG) clothing, with a significant capacity for manufacturing, high quality and expansion. More than 83% of Bangladesh’s overall exports, worth more than $33 billion in 2019, constitute this sector, which also accounts for 6% of all garment exports worldwide. The industry is reliant on imported raw resources, especially cotton fiber. In the 2019–20 fiscal year, raw cotton imports were 17.85 million tons, compared with 96,077 tons and 53,289 tons, respectively, of polyester and viscose staple fiber. Aligning with the European Union’s target to implement Sustainable Development Goal 12, which refers to responsible consumption and production by reducing carbon emissions through using recycled cotton, the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association has recently signed an agreement with the country’s single largest RMG buyer H&M to reduce carbon emissions 30% by 2030 using recycled materials. Regarding meeting the target, Syed Naved Husain, group director and CEO of the textiles and apparel division of the Bangladesh Export Import Company (BEXIMCO), said Bangladesh needs to meet the target as a prerequisite for keeping buyers as well as the market. Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest exporter of ready-to-wear (RMG) clothing, with a significant capacity for manufacturing, high quality and expansion. Image by Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman. Terming the target as possible, he also said that the focus in recent decades has switched to sustainable production challenges, particularly water and energy. The government of Bangladesh, development partners, donor organizations and the business sector all take various actions in this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay