Forest campaign group renews charge that carbon credit verification schemes are flawed

Six months ago, journalists from the Guardian, Die ZEIT and SourceMaterial published data showing that up to 90% of the carbon credits issued by Verra, the world’s largest certifying agency, are worthless. Now the Rainforest Foundation UK says three other verfication schemes — the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility, the UNFCCC REDD+ Results system, as well as the newer verification program ART-TREE — can misrepresent the real-life impact of carbon offsets. The UK-based campaign group says manipulated baselines and structural flaws in the validation and verification of projects have resulted in the release of millions of credits onto the voluntary carbon market, that do not match real reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. “All of the schemes can to some extent be ‘gamed’ to generate non-meaningful credits, adding to climate change, and do not supply the steady stream of funding needed to protect forests, particularly those that rely on voluntary carbon markets,” RFUK CEO Joe Eisen told Mongabay. The report includes Gabon as an example. The Central African country issued 90.6 million REDD+ results-based credits verified by the UNFCCC’s REDD+ program last year. According to RFUK, the UNFCCC’s technical experts found “methodological anomalies” in the baseline values used by the Gabonese government to calculate “increased carbon removal” resulting from policies that reduced logging activity and deforestation, but these did not prevent the verification of the credits. “All [verification schemes], to a greater or lesser extent allow, or actively rely on, inflation or artificial ‘adjustment’ of baselines in order to create…This article was originally published on Mongabay

