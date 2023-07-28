In Indonesia’s Aceh, Indigenous communities seek recognition of their forest rights

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government plans this year to recognize community claims to ancestral forests in the Sumatran province of Aceh for the first time in history. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has a target of recognizing the customary forests of 15 Indigenous communities this year. Among the targeted communities are those in Aceh, on the northern tip of Sumatra, said Yuli Prasetyo Nugroho, the ministry’s head of customary forest management. Thirteen Indigenous communities in Aceh are seeking recognition of their rights to 144,497 hectares (357,060 acres) of customary forests, an area nearly the size of London. “[But] until today, there hasn’t been any customary forest [formally recognized by the government] in Aceh,” Yuli told Mongabay in Jakarta. “So it is our priority” to recognize customary forests in Aceh. Aceh enjoys rare special autonomy status among Indonesia’s provinces, giving the local government greater authority compared to governments of other provinces. Two other provinces with special autonomy, Papua and West Papua, are also home to large Indigenous populations and vast swaths of tropical forest — but unlike Aceh, communities there recently had their rights to their customary forests recognized by the government. This is another reason why the ministry is keen to also recognize the customary forest rights of Indigenous communities in Aceh, Yuli said. Together with the neighboring province of North Sumatra, Aceh is home to the Leuser Ecosystem, one of the richest expanses of tropical forest found in Southeast Asia, home to critically endangered orangutans, rhinos, elephants and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay