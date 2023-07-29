Energy security: Rishi Sunak to meet leaders over energy security plans

From BBC
The prime minister will emphasise the need to strengthen Britain’s energy security when he meets industry leaders this week.
Rishi Sunak is to set out details of the government’s plans for the UK’s fossil fuel and green industries.
It comes as some Conservative MPs have been calling for a rethink of the government’s green policies.
Environmental groups have expressed “deep alarm” at reports the government may water down its green commitments.
Anger over London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plans to extend the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) was widely seen as helping seal victory for the Conservatives in the Uxbridge by-election.
Both Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have urged Mr Khan to reflect on the Ulez rollout amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.
With intense heatwaves worldwide this month prompting climate change warnings, the backlash against Ulez has propelled net zero to the top of the UK’s political agenda.
Along with Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps, the PM will meet senior representatives from the oil and gas, renewable and nuclear industries over the week.
The government hopes the meetings will ensure the UK is making the most of opportunities to boost its energy infrastructure, and drive forward measures “to safeguard energy security and reduce reliance on hostile states”.
It said Mr Sunak will set out how the UK’s industry expertise will create jobs, grow the British economy and “ensure tyrants like
