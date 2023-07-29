Wild or not? Dilemma over two human-friendly rhinos in Nepal

KATHMANDU — Somlal Majhi, a resident of Patihani near Chitwan National Park in Nepal, has an unusual job. He is a herder of rhinos. Majhi watches over two female greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis) named Pushpa and Anjali. They were released into the wild by conservation authorities in May after years of human contact. Although the rhinos attract tourists, who enjoy taking selfies with them, Majhi says they can damage crops if they aren’t monitored. But conservationists are alarmed by the presence of the rhinos in the area. They say they pose a risk to themselves and to people and urge officials to relocate them as soon as possible. “Because they were used to humans, they started visiting nearby villages,” says Bed Khadka, a former park staffer and conservationist. “They need to be removed immediately,” he adds. “Their only shot at survival now is at a zoo in Nepal or abroad.” The rhinos were rescued as calves in 2020 and 2021, when they were injured and abandoned by their mothers. They were raised by the National Trust for Nature Conservation (NTNC), a semigovernmental body, at its office in Sauraha, near the park. They were transported by truck to a wetland near the park’s headquarters and released without tranquilizers. “Poachers could easily bait and kill them for their horns,” Khadka adds. Greater one-horned rhinos are classified as vulnerable by IUCN, the global conservation authority. Their horns are prized in traditional Chinese medicine, despite having no proven benefits. The illegal trade in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

