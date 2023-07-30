Europe weather: How heatwaves could forever change summer holidays abroad

From BBC
For decades British holidaymakers have poured into resorts and islands in southern Europe for a relaxing break in the summer sun.
But the scenes of tourists fleeing wildfires in Greece, or trapped indoors unable to enjoy baking beaches in Spain, may give some people second thoughts.
Back-to-back heatwaves brought sweltering temperatures in the 40s to parts of Europe in July, which is expected to break records for the world’s hottest month ever.
Climate change played an “absolutely overwhelming” role in the heat, scientists have concluded – and it is forecast to get worse as the average global temperature keeps rising.
Europe is warming faster than most parts of the world, experts say.
How are holidaymakers reacting?
There is no sign of immediate panic. So far this summer, demand for foreign holidays seems unchanged by the sweltering temperatures, says travel expert Simon Calder.
The travel industry, travel agents and holiday companies say it is business as usual, he says.
“People are still buying last-minute breaks to the Mediterranean. They want some sunshine, they want some heat, and they’re prepared to pay for it,” he adds.
As for the future, holidaymakers appear split on whether the heat will stop them travelling to certain spots.
