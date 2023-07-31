Deep-sea mining meetings conclude after stalemate on key agenda items

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Negotiations broke down at deep-sea mining meetings that recently took place in Jamaica, exposing deep rifts within the International Seabed Authority, the U.N.-associated body tasked with governing seabed mining while protecting the ocean. Delegates eventually reached a partial compromise on July 28, during the final hours of the meeting. Last week, members of the ISA’s assembly, a body comprising 168 member states and the EU that acts as the “supreme organ” of the ISA, became locked in a stalemate over whether to adopt two proposed agenda items for the meeting, which ran July 24 through 28. The debate consumed hours of meeting time and stalled progress on other items on the official meeting agenda. One of the proposals, put forward by Germany, called for the assembly to discuss conducting a “periodic review” of the ISA and its procedures, which the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) stipulates should be done every five years. The last review of this kind was completed six years ago, in 2017. The other proposal, submitted by Chile, France, Palau and Vanuatu, called for the assembly to consider the “potential consequences of the ‘two-year rule’ in the marine environment.” Items on the meeting agenda included discussions of financial matters, the granting of observer status to NGOs, and the ISA’s proposal for a strategic plan, which is to provide a road map for how the ISA should work over the next five years. However, countries also failed to agree on the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

