Forests & finance: Fears for forests in Angola, flashes of hope from Kenya & Ghana

Ghanaian researchers diligently working to save two endangered tree species Ghanaian scientists are cultivating seedlings of two critically endangered tree species while searching forests across the country for surviving Talbotiella gentii and Aubregrinia taiensis in the wild. T. gentii, an evergreen with a thick trunk and a dense spreading crown that produces sweet-smelling pale pink flowers, was once common in the dry forest zones of southwestern Ghana. As forests here have been cut down for agriculture, isolated patches of this tree are now found only in forest reserves at Bandai Hills and Yongwa. A. taiensis, also known as the great tiger-nut tree or duatadwe kese in the Akan language, whose buttressed trunk can grow up to 50 meters (164 feet) tall, was previously found across forested zones in southern Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. The only known wild specimens today are in Ghana's Bia Tano Forest Reserve. Aubregrinia taiensis. Image courtesy Paris, Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle via Wikicommons (CC BY 4.0) James Amponsah, a research scientist at the Forestry Research Institute of Ghana (FORIG), a division of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Ghana, told Mongabay that agriculture, illegal logging and rapidly expanding illegal mining are the leading threats to both tree species and the forests they thrive in. "Regarding the Aubregrinia taiensis, what makes the situation a bit serious is that, from the year 2019, we have been doing an extensive survey in the forest reserves of Ghana and we have only found 16 trees, and about seven of…

