‘Immense potential’ in tech: Q&A with Wildlife Drones CEO Debbie Saunders

Debbie Saunders’s quest to make wildlife tracking more efficient started in the early 2000s. The wild ecologist was studying swift parrots (Lathamus discolor) in Australia and found it challenging to track the birds’ movements from one point to another. She could use radio telemetry monitoring, fitting the parrots with radio tags and then tracking the signals emitted. But that would require walking around in the field holding up a tracking antenna to capture the radio signals. It was exhausting, labor-intensive, and limited the number of birds she could track. So Saunders got to work finding a more practical solution. What followed was years of effort that eventually led to her launching a tech startup that attempts to solve the problem. “My career has gone from bird-watching right through to having a tech company in kind of unexpected ways,” Saunders told Mongabay in a video interview. Wildlife Drones, Saunders’s company, uses drones to trace and track animals that have been fitted with radio tags. The drones are equipped with sensors that receive signals from radio tags. Once the drone is launched, it stays at a given height or flies around, while sweeping up signals sent out by the tags. Using this method, Saunders said, 40 animals can be tracked simultaneously. Debbie Saunders launched Wildlife Drones, a startup that uses drones to track animals that have been fitted with radio tags. Image courtesy of Wildlife Drones. Ever since the company was launched, the drone-enabled radio telemetry system has been used in countries…This article was originally published on Mongabay

