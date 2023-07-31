Morocco rolls out a phosphorous-fueled plan to heal soils across Africa

BEN GUERIR, Morocco — Moussa Bouray sifts through hundreds of soil samples on the shelves of his lab that that will undergo analysis for nutrients: nitrogen, potassium, and especially phosphorus. Outside the lab at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, mounds of phosphate sediment from a nearby mine rise so high they resemble mountains in the distance. These piles are loaded with phosphorus, a key ingredient in fertilizers. But some of Bouray’s soil samples, which come from farms across Morocco, will still be phosphorous-deficient. Bouray’s work is part of a larger effort to improve soil fertility, not only in Morocco but across Africa. Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, known locally as UM6P, has plans for more agriculture labs, dubbed experimental farms, beyond Morocco; Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Ghana, Ethiopia and seven other countries are on the list. Together, the labs will form a network called the Agricultural Innovation and Technology Transfer Center. It’s an initiative funded by UM6P and Morocco’s multibillion-dollar phosphate company, OCP Group, which founded the university in 2013. Bouray and the other scientists at this lab are like doctors for farmers’ soils. They analyze the samples to create diagnoses — such as a phosphorus deficiency or acidity — to recommend fertilizer applications or specific farming practices. In the past, Moroccans followed standard fertilizer recommendations to add nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium to their soil regardless of location, climate, crop or other factors, says Rachid Serraj, director of strategy and Africa initiative at UM6P. “Now, we realize that it doesn’t really work. It’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

