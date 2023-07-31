Photos: Sri Lanka’s Kalametiya lagoon draws tourists to see native and migrant birds

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka – Some 215 kilometers (130 miles) south of Colombo in the Hambantota district lies a unique, infrequently travelled, bird-watching location: Lunama and Kalametiya. A quaint coastal wetland, this bird sanctuary serves as a home for a range of birds — wintering and endemic — and other fauna, complete with swaths of mangrove forests, extensive reedbeds, scrublands and salt marshes. A black-winged stilt (Himantopus Himantopus), a long-legged, white-bodied and widely distributed bird, carefully looks for prey. Image courtesy of Kanchana Handunnetti. For the traveler, Kalametiya lagoon, adjoined by Lunama, provides a tranquil backdrop to watch birds year-round — and to go paddle boating. The dry zone in southern Sri Lanka has many locations of environmental significance and together, Lunama and Kalametiya forms one. First established in 1938, it is the island’s oldest bird sanctuary and occupies a picturesque area between the two saltwater lagoons, near a mangrove swamp and open plains. A resident breeder, the grey heron (Ardea cinerea) is another popularly sighted wader making the lagoon its home. Image courtesy of Kanchana Handunnetti. This lagoon setting plays a key role in supporting the breeding colonies of pelicans, herons, egrets and others as well as wintering populations of migratory ducks and shorebirds. Recognizing Kalametiya and Lunama as important wildlife habitats, particularly for birds, an area of 700 hectares (1,730 acres) was declared a sanctuary in 1984 under the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance. The small yet beautiful white-throated kingfisher (Halcyon smyrnensis) is known for making loud morning calls from treetops, rooftops…This article was originally published on Mongabay

