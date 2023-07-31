Protecting Nigeria’s gorillas & other endangered species: Q&A with WCS’ Andrew Dunn

Nigeria is one of the top biodiversity hotspots in the world. However, over the past few decades, this plethora of biodiversity has come under significant threat amid a rapidly growing population. Within a decade, Nigeria’s population rose from 161 million in 2010 to 208.3 million in 2020. This has further mounted substantial pressure on the rich diversity of flora and fauna species in the country’s tropical forests, savannas and mangrove ecosystems due to the continuous shrinkage of wildlife habitat resulting from anthropogenic activities of the country’s rising population. In this interview with Mongabay, Andrew Dunn, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Nigeria country director, spoke about his voyage into the realm of conservation and how WCS, alongside other partners, is helping to protect and preserve endangered species of gorillas and other wildlife in Nigeria’s forests. Dunn noted that one of the biggest conservation issues in Nigeria today is insecurity and that three of Nigeria’s seven valuable national parks — Kainji Lake National Park, Kamuku National Park and Chad Basin National Park — have been taken over by bandits and insurgents. As a result of this, Dunn said wildlife rangers are unable to patrol under such conditions, resulting in the parks being declared “no-go areas,” which he said is having serious repercussions for conservation and regional security. Cross River gorillas (Gorilla gorilla diehli) are critically endangered in Nigeria. Image courtesy of the WCS Nigeria Program. Dunn called for more support for the National Park Service, particularly the provision of better firearms and ranger…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay