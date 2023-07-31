Study: More than 900 at-risk species lack international trade protections

Used as food, pets, medicine and décor, plants and animals across the globe are threatened by international trade. A recent study reveals concerning gaps in trade protections for the most at-risk animal and plant species. More than 900 species don’t have international trade protections, according to the study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution by a team of ecologists and wildlife trade experts from the University of Oxford, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the U.N. Environment Programme’s World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC), and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). To identify potential gaps in the protection of global biodiversity related to international trade, the researchers compared the species on IUCN Red List of Threatened Species with those covered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The IUCN determines each species’ conservation status, while CITES regulates species trade. Yet there appears to be a significant disconnect between the two, with the study finding that two-fifths of the species considered at risk due to international wildlife trade are not covered by CITES. “Our work identifies hundreds of species — including 370 critically endangered and endangered species — in need of protections, and we also know data gaps mean the true figure could be much higher,” said study co-author Kelly Malsch, head of nature conserved at UNEP-WCMC. The short-fin mako shark (Isurus oxyrinchus), commonly traded for its meat, is endangered. Image by Obra Shalom Campo Grande via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Workers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay