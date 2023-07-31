Sulawesi sea nomads who inspired Avatar movie chart new course saving forests

POHUWATO, Indonesia — The world’s largest collective of seafaring nomads has sailed the waters off Sulawesi Island and farther afield for centuries, forging a cultural legacy that inspired even James Cameron, whose 2022 blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water was based in part on the Bajo people. In a sleepy bay in Gorontalo province, a 54-year-old Bajo seafarer named Umar Pasandre has been quietly building a career as an influential environmental defender, protecting the natural beauty that has shaped his people’s identity. “In the past, many of these mangrove trees were cut down as the main materials for building houses and firewood,” Umar told Mongabay Indonesia, wearing glasses and a blue-and-white “Save Mangrove” T-shirt. “Not anymore — many people are now aware of the importance of mangroves for the environment.” The Bajo people are a diffuse group of nomad mariners from Southeast Asia, with roots in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Their existence was first recorded by Venetian explorer Antonio Pigafetta in the early 16th century. In 1901, the Dutch colonial government in Sulawesi organized a settlement of Bajo seafarers into a village called Toro Siajeku, according to researchers from the Sultan Amai Gorontalo State Islamic Institute. That community is known today as Torosiaje. In Torosiaje, the Bajo lived on bidok boats until the 1930s, when they began building over-water homes on stilts to better access the economy on land. However, the identity of Umar and his fellow Bajo sailors remained anchored in the ocean. In 1982, the government attempted…This article was originally published on Mongabay

