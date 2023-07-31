When wildlife surveillance tech ‘watches’ people

In 2017, a camera installed on the fringes of Corbett Tiger Reserve in northern India photographed an unsuspecting woman. The local forest staff had set up the device discreetly to monitor passing tigers and elephants. But residents of a nearby village, which lacks toilets, also used the same area the camera was watching. Oblivious to the device, the woman had entered the camera’s field of view while squatting to relieve herself. A forest guard and a couple of forest watchers later shared her pictures on local WhatsApp and Facebook groups. What was meant to be a private moment turned into a public spectacle. “It was like a joke, but it became a major case of sexual harassment,” says Trishant Simlai, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Sociology. “It didn’t become a bigger issue because the forest watchers were from the same village. But the camera trap ended up being used for something it wasn’t meant for.” This wasn’t an isolated incident, Simlai found during the 14 months he spent in and around Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) for his Ph.D. In one of the first studies of its kind from the Global South, Simlai was trying to figure out what happens when technologies meant for conservation watch people instead. Women in forests feel wary when camera traps are around. Illustration by Adwait Pawar and Trishant Simlai. After all, various technologies — from camera traps to drones and acoustic sensors — help researchers, conservation groups and governments keep…This article was originally published on Mongabay

