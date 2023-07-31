World’s top sovereign fund latest to cut ties with dam in orangutan habitat

JAKARTA — Major investors continue to sour on a hydropower project being built in an orangutan habitat in Indonesia, with the powerful Norwegian state pension fund the latest to call for cutting ties. On July 6, the fund, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, with $1.4 trillion in assets, announced its recommendation to exclude investments in Chinese state-owned multinational Power Construction Corporation of China Ltd. (PowerChina). PowerChina is a major player in the international hydropower industry, with operations in more than 130 countries. One of those countries is Indonesia, where a PowerChina subsidiary, Sinohydro Corporation, is building a massive dam in the Batang Toru forest in northern Sumatra, the only known habitat of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis). As of the end of 2022, the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global held a 0.03% stake, valued at 40.3 million krone ($4 million), in the listed equity of PowerChina. (Shares not held by the Chinese government are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.) The Norwegian pension fund’s ethics council justified its exclusion recommendation on concerns about the Batang Toru project’s impact on the orangutans and the environment. “The Council concludes that the construction of the hydropower project in Batang Toru will have a destructive and permanent impact on the environment, which will pose a serious threat to the survival of this orangutan species as well as other critically endangered species,” it said in a statement. The $1.6 billion Batang Toru project, part of the Chinese-backed Road and Belt…This article was originally published on Mongabay

